United Launch Alliance beats SpaceX to win Air Force launch

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla () Reuters - - United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , for the first time beat Elon Musk's SpaceX in competition for an Air Force satellite launch, both launch companies said on Friday. The contact covers launch services for multiple satellites aboard an Atlas 5 rocket in June 2019.

Chicago, IL

