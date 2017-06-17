TopBuild Corp (BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.04 Million
Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will report sales of $474.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild Corp's earnings.
