Timken Foundation's $10 million gift allows Cleveland Clinic to expand Cole Eye Institute
Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute, pictured, has received a $10 million grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton to support the future expansion of the existing Cole Eye Institute. This new gift will establish The Louise Timken Ophthalmic Education Center which will encompass all the educational activities within the Cole Eye Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|8 hr
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC