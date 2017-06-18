Tariff plan running into a lot of resistance in House
The House is running into a lot of resistance on a plan to enact tariffs in its tax overhaul plan. President Donald Trump didn't include it in his tax agenda, which was announced in April, but Texas Congressman Kevin Brady kept the tariff alive in the House Ways and Means Committee.
