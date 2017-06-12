Stopping The Unstoppable: The Battle Against Climate Change
This article discusses the importance of Socially Responsible Investing for private companies in light of recent climate change developments such as on the Paris Climate Agreement. LMT and AAPL will be strong picks in the next decades because of work with energy, ability to sustain in this competitive field, and their diversity in products and consumers.
