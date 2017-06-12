Southwire Southwire Launches 2016 Sustainability Report Site features ...
Building upon the company's strong commitment to sustainability, Southwire recently launched its third report, written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's G4 Guidelines Core option. This interactive, online update on the progress of Southwire's sustainability commitments features the company's management approach, goals and advancement in its most significant, or "material," sustainability topics.
