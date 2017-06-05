Smart Manufacturings Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share,...
Market Insights The global smart manufacturing market estimated at USD 150.24 billion in 2015 is projected to reach USD 355.36 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 18.79% over the forecast period. Smart manufacturing has the potential to elevate the standards on the production frontier, with new technology advancements offering ground-breaking industry-wide applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC