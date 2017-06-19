Scientist gets time served for theft of military documents
A scientist who pleaded guilty to taking sensitive documents from a Connecticut military contractor to his native China has been sentenced to the 2 1/2 years in prison he has already served. Former United Technologies Corp. engineer Yu Long was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Hartford.
