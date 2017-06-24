Reviewing Textron

Textron and Boeing Company are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitabiliy and analyst recommendations. Textron has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.