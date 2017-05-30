PPG Pulls AkzoNobel Merger Proposal

After three bids in less than three months, PPG Industries announced Thursday it would no longer pursue a merger with Dutch rival AkzoNobel . PPG, which had been the world's largest coatings company prior to the close Thursday of The Sherwin-Williams Company's acquisition of Valspar, said it made one final attempt to engage with AkzoNobel in the form of a letter last week, but was rebuffed.

