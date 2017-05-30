Plastic Films Market Estimated to Reach a Market Size of USD 146,813.87 Million by 2023

Plastic Films Market by Technology , Type , End User Industry and Region - Forecast to 2023 Key Players in market are Bemis Company, Inc. , Amcor Limited , Jindal Poly Films Ltd. , Sealed Air Corporation , E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company " The Global Plastic Films Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 146,813.87 million by 2023 with CAGR of ~5.4% between 2016 and 2023. APAC is expected to have the highest growth among all the other regions in the forecast period.

