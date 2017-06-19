Parker opens additive manufacturing f...

Parker opens additive manufacturing facility

Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leader in motion and control technologies, has opened a new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing learning and development centre, located at Parker's Corporate Technology Ventures facility in Macedonia, Ohio. The facility will serve as a centre of excellence where Parker engineers can explore new applications of emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing and collaborative robotics.

