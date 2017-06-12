Parker Aerospace Operational Initiati...

Parker Aerospace Operational Initiatives Power Excellence for Customers

7 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Parker Aerospace is employing practices across the organization to ensure quality and performance that will drive the company toward zero defects, providing greater customer satisfaction and profitability )--Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced operational initiatives to enhance project management, improve operational performance, and push toward delivery of zero-defect products. Managing complex product development and manufacturing projects is a challenging task, so Parker Aerospace has established its Program Management Office to ensure projects are completed to the satisfaction of its customers in a way that supports profitability.

