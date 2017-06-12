Parker Aerospace Operational Initiatives Power Excellence for Customers
Parker Aerospace is employing practices across the organization to ensure quality and performance that will drive the company toward zero defects, providing greater customer satisfaction and profitability )--Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced operational initiatives to enhance project management, improve operational performance, and push toward delivery of zero-defect products. Managing complex product development and manufacturing projects is a challenging task, so Parker Aerospace has established its Program Management Office to ensure projects are completed to the satisfaction of its customers in a way that supports profitability.
