Not finance, but Shanghai banks on ma...

Not finance, but Shanghai banks on manufacturing for growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

After Shanghai's industrial output dropped 7 per cent in the first-quarter of 2016, officials knew they could not just rely on the service sectors for growth Shanghai, China's most developed metropolis, is backtracking from its resolution to become a service hub, and falling back on its tested manufacturing base to grease the wheels of commerce and growth. The city had boasted of unbending faith in the service sectors, which would transform it into a global financial and shipping centre by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) 21 hr Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Sat simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC