Not finance, but Shanghai banks on manufacturing for growth

After Shanghai's industrial output dropped 7 per cent in the first-quarter of 2016, officials knew they could not just rely on the service sectors for growth Shanghai, China's most developed metropolis, is backtracking from its resolution to become a service hub, and falling back on its tested manufacturing base to grease the wheels of commerce and growth. The city had boasted of unbending faith in the service sectors, which would transform it into a global financial and shipping centre by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.