News of Agribusiness: FieldNET by Lindsay expands pivot control line of products
"This lower cost option is the perfect solution for growers who don't need or want some of the more premium capabilities that come with the full Pivot Control solution - such as remote start." Pivot Control Lite, an innovative product added to the FieldNET by Lindsay pivot monitoring control solutions line, provides growers with a simpler, more cost-effective option for remote monitoring and control of existing center pivots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC