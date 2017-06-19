News of Agribusiness: FieldNET by Lin...

News of Agribusiness: FieldNET by Lindsay expands pivot control line of products

12 hrs ago

"This lower cost option is the perfect solution for growers who don't need or want some of the more premium capabilities that come with the full Pivot Control solution - such as remote start." Pivot Control Lite, an innovative product added to the FieldNET by Lindsay pivot monitoring control solutions line, provides growers with a simpler, more cost-effective option for remote monitoring and control of existing center pivots.

Chicago, IL

