New vice-president joins leading motion and control technologies firm
Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Todd M. Leombruno as Vice President and Controller, effective July 1, 2017. Mr. Leombruno succeeds Catherine A. Suever in this role, who was recently elected to Executive Vice President - Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MRO-Esource.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC