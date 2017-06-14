New vice-president joins leading motion and control technologies firm

Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Todd M. Leombruno as Vice President and Controller, effective July 1, 2017. Mr. Leombruno succeeds Catherine A. Suever in this role, who was recently elected to Executive Vice President - Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

