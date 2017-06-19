'Metrorail crisis will kill manufacturing industry'

The Cape Chamber of Commerce is furious at Metrorail for what it calls the unreliable public transport service it's rendering, saying businesses were the victims because of the late arrival of workers and resultant loss of productivity. "The traffic situation worsens when Metrorail system is in trouble and it is becoming clearer by the day that money which should have been spent on maintenance, security and modernisation has been consumed by corruption," chamber president Janine Myburgh said on Tuesday.

