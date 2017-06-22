Lockheed Wins U.S. Air Force Deal for...

Lockheed Wins U.S. Air Force Deal for Radar Threat Simulators

Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday it had won a $104 million U.S. Air Force contract to develop, produce and field a threat simulator to train combat aircrews to recognize and deal with rapidly evolving threats, such as surface-to-air missiles. Tim Cahill, vice president of air and missile defense systems for Lockheed, said a number of other countries had already expressed interest in the Advanced Radar Threat System Variant 2, and talks could begin soon on possible sales.

