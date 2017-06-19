Lockheed close to massive F-35 fighte...

Lockheed close to massive F-35 fighter jet deal with 11 nations

Lockheed Martin is close to winning the orders it needs to rapidly produce the F-35 fighter, the most expensive weapons system in U.S. history. The aircraft maker is nearing a deal worth between $35 billion and $40 billion to supply 440 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter jets to the United States and 10 allied nations over the next several years, Lockheed executive Jeff Babione said on Monday at the Paris Air Show.

