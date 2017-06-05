Liberals face tough questions on Afghanistan, interim fighter jets
Although the Trudeau government launched its long term plan for modernizing the military last week, more immediate realities are tugging for attention on the Liberals' list of defence priorities. The government continues to grapple with two critical, short-term questions: what to do about "interim" fighter jets, and whether to take on a new role in Afghanistan? The Canadian Press has learned that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan met with the head of Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defence giant behind the F-35 stealth fighter, in Singapore earlier this month.
