Liberal ministers meet Lockheed Martin at Paris Air Show, snub Boeing

The Trudeau government appears to have given aerospace giant Boeing the cold shoulder in Paris this week - the latest sign that the Liberals' plan to buy Super Hornet fighter jets could be on the rocks. Three cabinet ministers are in the French capital this week to promote Canada's aerospace sector and meet various companies at the Paris Air Show, one of the largest such exhibitions in the world.

