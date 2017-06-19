Liberal ministers meet Lockheed Martin at Paris Air Show, snub Boeing
The Trudeau government appears to have given aerospace giant Boeing the cold shoulder in Paris this week - the latest sign that the Liberals' plan to buy Super Hornet fighter jets could be on the rocks. Three cabinet ministers are in the French capital this week to promote Canada's aerospace sector and meet various companies at the Paris Air Show, one of the largest such exhibitions in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC