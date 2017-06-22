Largest Body of Evidence on Clinical Benefits of Patient Warming Now Available
The largest body of evidence detailing the clinical benefits of patient warming, recently updated and released today, offers scientific insights and instills confidence in temperature management best practices. The 3M Bair Hugger System Research Compendium includes summaries of over 200 studies across a wide range of surgeries, making it easy for clinicians to search the large volume of research related to the clinical benefits associated with the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC