John Deere signs definitive agreement...

John Deere signs definitive agreement to acquire the Wirtgen Group

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Delta Farm Press

Deere & Company is going to acquire the Wirtgen Group, a privately held international company headquartered in Windhagen, Germany, that is the leading manufacturer worldwide in the road construction industry, for $5.2 billion US based on current exchange rates. "The Wirtgen Group has a legacy of technology and innovation with market-leading products and a strong focus on the customer," said Stefan Wirtgen, managing partner at Wirtgen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC