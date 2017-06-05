John Deere signs definitive agreement to acquire the Wirtgen Group
Deere & Company is going to acquire the Wirtgen Group, a privately held international company headquartered in Windhagen, Germany, that is the leading manufacturer worldwide in the road construction industry, for $5.2 billion US based on current exchange rates. "The Wirtgen Group has a legacy of technology and innovation with market-leading products and a strong focus on the customer," said Stefan Wirtgen, managing partner at Wirtgen.
