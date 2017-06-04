Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Position Re...

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Jabil Circuit, Inc. by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period.

