Head-To-Head Contrast: Caterpillar
Caterpillar and Manitowoc Company, Inc. are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitabiliy and risk. Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Jun 3
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC