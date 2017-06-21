Green Ideas Born To Fly
June 21, 2017: Can the right thing and the profitable thing be the same thing? United Technologies and its UTC Aerospace Systems business say a decisive and demonstrable yes! With the launch of " Green Ideas Born to Fly : How Weight, Design and Integrated Systems Drive Sustainable Aviation" , the fourth in a series of white papers focused on building the future of aviation, UTC advances the dialogue on how to make safe, comfortable air travel economically and sustainably advantageous. And proves once and for all that less is indeed more.
