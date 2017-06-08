Financial Comparison: Badger Meter

Badger Meter and Vishay Precision Group are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitabiliy and valuation. Badger Meter pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.