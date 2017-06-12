Exclusive: Lockheed nears F-35 block ...

Exclusive: Lockheed nears F-35 block buy deal worth more than US$37 billion - sources

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp is in the final stages of negotiating a deal worth more than US$37 billion to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 nations including the United States, two people familiar with the talks said. This would be the biggest deal yet for the stealthy F-35 jet as it is set to make its Paris Airshow debut this week.

