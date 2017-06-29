EPA chief under fire for allowing Dow pesticide after meeting with the company's CEO
A U.S. senator is demanding answers after news broke that Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency , met privately with the CEO of Dow Chemical in March - just weeks before Pruitt rejected a petition to ban the company's pesticide. Chlorpyrifos - which is sprayed on U.S. crops like corn, wheat, and strawberries - can potentially cause impaired brain function in children and lead to acute poisoning of farm workers, according to the EPA's own scientists.
