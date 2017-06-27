EPA chief met with Dow CEO before deciding on pesticide ban
Records show the Trump administration's top environmental official met privately with the chief executive of Dow Chemical shortly before reversing his agency's push to ban a widely-used pesticide after health studies showed it can harm children's brains.
