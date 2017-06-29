Dow/DuPont to divest plastics business amid price hike fears
The Canadian Competition Bureau has reached an agreement relating to the proposed merger between DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company regarding its plastic packaging. As per certain conditions set out by the European Commission , the Bureau agreed the transaction would result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition and a decrease in innovation in the supply and development of certain crop protection products and specialized packaging plastics.
