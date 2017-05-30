Despite pressure, President Trump can't be swayed on climate accord
Silicon Valley titans, like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, contacted the White House directly, making clear just how seriously they viewed the issue of climate change - and how important it was to them that the president not withdraw from the international pact. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, used a private summit of the Group of 7 world powers to repeatedly and urgently prod Trump to stay true to the climate deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|8 hr
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC