Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal Of Disclosure Claim Based On ...

On June 15, 2017, the Supreme Court of Delaware affirmed dismissal of a putative stockholder class action alleging breach of fiduciary duty by the directors of Blount International, Inc. and aiding and abetting claims against other defendants, including Blount's financial advisor, following Blount's acquisition by a buyout group consisting of Blount's CEO and COO, who are also board members, and several entities. Chester Cty.

