Davao Region manufacturing industry growing

THE manufacturing industry in Davao Region is growing and developing within the region despite having an agricultural base, an official of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. said. According DCCCII trustee Arturo Milan, with the manufacturing industry composing only of about one percent of the total customer base of the power distributor, it consumes about 60 percent of total electricity kilowatt hours.

