Davao Region manufacturing industry g...

Davao Region manufacturing industry growing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE manufacturing industry in Davao Region is growing and developing within the region despite having an agricultural base, an official of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. said. According DCCCII trustee Arturo Milan, with the manufacturing industry composing only of about one percent of the total customer base of the power distributor, it consumes about 60 percent of total electricity kilowatt hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC