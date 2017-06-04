Comparing Northrop Grumman
Textron and Northrop Grumman are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitabiliy, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Textron presently has a consensus target price of $51.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac...
|Sat
|simoneblake
|1
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 31
|lipowitz treason
|4
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC