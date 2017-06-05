Closing the gender gap in U.S. manufa...

Closing the gender gap in U.S. manufacturing

An APICS study details how gender diversity improves how companies operate and the steps a business can take to foster an inclusive corporate culture. The U.S. manufacturing industry is facing a big problem: women make up half of the total workforce, yet only 29 per cent of women have careers in U.S. manufacturing.

