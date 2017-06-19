Chris Connor, Jim Nash, Tony Weber be...

Chris Connor, Jim Nash, Tony Weber being inducted into Cleveland Advertising Hall of Fame

14 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

From left, Chris Connor, Tony Weber, and Jim Nash, and Tony Weber, three trailblazers in Cleveland's advertising, marketing, and communications industry, are being inducted into the American Advertising Federation Cleveland's Hall of Fame on June 28. They are being recognized for their outstanding contributions to advertising over their careers, as well as for advancing the industry's standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern.

