Canada allows Dow, Dupont merger after firms agree to sell assets

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets. DuPont will sell a significant part of its global herbicides business and research and development branch to FMC Corp .

