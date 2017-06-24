Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) versus Modine Manufacturing...

Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Modine Manufacturing Company are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations. This table compares Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Modine Manufacturing Company's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.