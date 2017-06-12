Bed company to open customer service ...

Bed company to open customer service center in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A Minneapolis company that makes adjustable-firmness beds plans a phone and live chat service and sales center that it says will bring 225 jobs to Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, or JEDCO, says in a news release Thursday that the Select Comfort Corp. has begun hiring with starting salaries of $30,000 a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Local Clothing/Private label/Activewear Manufac... Jun 3 simoneblake 1
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 31 lipowitz treason 4
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May '17 Connie Durant 8
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC