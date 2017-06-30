Bayer-Funded Study Blows Up In Its Face After Scientists Find Its Pesticide Is Killing Bees
It seems so obvious, yet it took a pair of studies to prove it: Pesticides are the culprits responsible for the decimation of those vital pollinators, the bee population. In a new report published Friday in the journal Science , two coordinated studies on two continents showed that the use of pesticide ingredients known as neonicotinoids "diminish bee health" and threaten agriculture.
