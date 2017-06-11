Bank of America Corporation Reiterates "$60.00" Price Target for Greif Bros. Corporation
The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America Corporation's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock's current price.
