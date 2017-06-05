Australia's competition watchdog will not oppose Dow-DuPont merger
The merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont is cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, saying previous concerns have been eased by U.S. and European competition regulators which will force the two companies to divest businesses and products that are too similar.
