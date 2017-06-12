Arkansas farmers sue over crop damage...

Arkansas farmers sue over crop damage blamed on herbicide

A group of Arkansas farmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide dicamba that they blame for damaging their crops. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, against Monsanto Co.

