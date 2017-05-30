Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is Grow at CAGR of 5.3% by 2023
Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 33.27 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~5.3% Major key Players : 3M , BASF SE , Hempel Group , Kansai Paint Co., Ltd , PPG Industries , The Dow Chemical Company , Wacker Chemie AG , Valspar " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Anti-Corrosion coating market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa , and South America. In the global Anti-Corrosion coating market, Asia Pacific is predicted to witness comparatively faster growing region and henceforth the growth rate as compared with other regions.
