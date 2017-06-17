American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Forecasted to ...

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. - Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research report issued on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst B. Keller now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68.

