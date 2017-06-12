AIRSHOW-Lockheed signs pact with Tata...

AIRSHOW-Lockheed signs pact with Tata to make F-16 planes in India

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military. India's air force needs hundreds of aircraft to replace its Soviet-era fleet, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has said foreign suppliers would have to make the planes in India with a local partner to help build a domestic industrial base and cut outright imports.

