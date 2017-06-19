Air Force to resume F-35 operations a...

Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base

Read more: Reuters

The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension. The Air Force said it will resume flight operations on Wednesday after they were stopped earlier in the month when five problems, which the Air Force described as "physiological events," occurred during flights between May 2 and June 8. F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin were grounded at the Luke Air Force base in Arizona because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies that caused them to suffer symptoms apparently related to oxygen deprivation.

Chicago, IL

