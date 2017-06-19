Accuride in Agreement to Acquire Mefro Wheels
Accuride Corp., a supplier of components to the North American and European commercial vehicle industries, announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Mefro Wheels GmbH. Mefro Wheels is a privately owned supplier of steel wheels to the European and Asian passenger car, light vehicle and commercial vehicle industries.
Read more at Transport Topics.
