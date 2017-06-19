600 layoffs coming to Carrier plant T...

600 layoffs coming to Carrier plant Trump claimed to save last year

14 hrs ago

Six hundred employees at an Indiana plant that President Trump claimed to save at the end of 2016 are expecting to be laid off soon, according to a new report. CNBC reports Carrier's plant in Indianapolis is scheduled to lay off about 600 workers by the end of the year.

Chicago, IL

